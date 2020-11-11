EXCLUSIVE: Not a journalist, Kriti Sanon to play THIS role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey

While many reports claim that Kriti will yet again play a scribe in the actioner, we can now confirm that her role is absolutely different from what is being spoken about; read details inside.

Kriti Sanon is possibly on a roll! She has turned out to be a complete gamechanger in 201 and come 2021, she will have several films lined up one after the other. There's Mimi where she plays a surrogate mother, followed by Hum Do Humare Do which is a hilarious rom-com also starring Rajkummar Rao. Apart from these two, she is also gearing up to shoot starrer Bachchan Pandey and starrer Bhediya.

Recently, there was news that Kriti will be essaying the role of a journalist in Bachchan Pandey. But, we can now confirm that the speculations are absolutely untrue. In fact, she has a very different role in the actioner. A source reveals, "Bachchan Pandey is actually a remake of Jigarthanda that starred Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon and Siddharth. The makers Sajid Nadiadwala had been planning to initially remake the film with a different case and at that point, Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be remake of Veeram. Now, the whole script has changed and they have reversed the gender of Siddharth's role in the remake."

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's best festive make-up looks

The source further adds, "Not a journalist, Kriti will be playing a director who meets a dreaded gangster ( ) as part of her research on a film on gangsterism. Kriti will actually play the same role as essayed by Siddharth in the original. Akki plays Bobby's part whereas a leading lady will be roped in as his love interest in the film. Keeping the essence of the film, the makers have tweaked the script a bit and adapted it into a Hindi screenplay."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×