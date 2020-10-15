EXCLUSIVE: Not just Kedarnath, cinema theatres also planning to re release Sushant Singh Rajput's other films

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi reveals that while cinema theatres have reopened from today in several cities, many owners have decided to run Sushant's films like Chhichhore, Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and others, along with Kedarnath at their plexes.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were left disheartened when his last film was released digitally and couldn't see a theatrical opening at all. But such were the times when theatres remained shut, due to the Covid outbreak across the country. Now, with theatres resuming business, many thought that Sushant's Dil Bechara will hit the screens again.

But much to everyone's dismay, that might not be happening. Leading film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi explains, "It all depends on the producer if they are willing to screen the films in theatres. But as of now, Hotstar has not shown any interest nor has it initiated any such talks. So Dil Bechara is most likely not going to release again." There were several rumours about the Mukesh Chhabra directorial being readied for an theatrical release now, but Akshaye has quashed all those speculations.

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy questions why the glass in which Sushant Singh Rajput drank orange juice was not preserved

But he also adds that Sushant's fans, also called SSRians, don't have to worry as the late star's other movies are being scheduled for a re-release. "In several parts of the country, Sushant's Kedarnath is being screened. There are many theatres which are also going to screen his other projects, where he has been appreciated a lot. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will also be available in theatres in different parts of the country." This is more like a humble tribute to the legacy that Sushant has left behind. Along with these films starring Sushant, theatres are also going to screen Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad, Malang and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan among others.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×