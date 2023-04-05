EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr. comes on board War 2

The YRF Spy Universe, which boasts the presence of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian Cinema, is growing stronger by the day. Aditya Chopra is all set to take things to the next level with the War franchise as he has pulled off what could be termed one of the biggest casting coup of the modern era. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that War 2 will see Hrithik Roshan taking on the South Superstar, NTR Jr. in a bloody battle that will ride on adrenaline-pumping action sequences to be remembered for years to come. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and go on floors by the end of this year.

It's Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. in Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2

A trade source on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development saying, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

Aditya Chopra set to bring out a true-blue Pan Indian film

The source added that NTR Jr. is among the most respected and followed icons from South India and is extremely choosy about films. “If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry.”

War 2 is the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2022), and the soon to be released, Tiger 3 (2023). The film will carry forward the events of Tiger 3 and eventually be followed by the epic face-off of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger v/s Pathaan film. For those unaware, War fronted by Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff, released in 2019 and was the highest-grossing film of the year collecting over Rs 300 crore in India attaining blockbuster status at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

