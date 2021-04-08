EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde charges Rs 3 crore for Thalapathy 65 alongside Vijay

Pooja Hegde ups her remuneration for THIS reason! Read details

Thalapathy 65 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Tamil films at the moment. Pinkvilla has given constant updates on the film, as we were the first to reveal that Thalapathy Vijay plays a con-agent in this action-packed thriller and we also informed our readers that major chunk of the film is set in Russia. The team of this action thriller flew down to Russia a day back and reportedly will be shooting non-stop of 10 days before calling it a schedule wrap. And, we have another exclusive update on the film produced by Sun Pictures.

“Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in the film, has been paid Rs 3 crore for the film. It’s the highest that she has got upfront till date, and the key reason for the hike in fees is because of her increasing popularity across the nation. She is flooded with offers from all industries; however, she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity of working with Vijay and came on board the film instantly. She cleared her date diaries and went out of the way to come on board, Thalapathy 65,” revealed a source close to the development.

It’s the highest that Pooja has got till date, and the key reason for the hike in fees is because of her increasing popularity across the nation. She is flooded with offers from all industries --

Apart from Thalapathy 65, Pooja has her diary jam packed with films like Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with and Cirkus with under her kitty. While the shoot for Radhe Shyam has wrapped up, she is on the verge of completing Cirkus. Right after that, she moves on to Thalapathy 65 by April end, as she is expected join Vijay and the gang in Russia. On calling it a wrap on this action thriller, Pooja will move onto Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman from the month of October.

Stay tuned for more such exclusives on Thalapathy 65 and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: KGF director, Prashanth Neel the front runner for Thalapathy Vijay's next with Dil Raju

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×