EXCLUSIVE: KGF director, Prashanth Neel the front runner for Thalapathy Vijay's next with Dil Raju

Prashanth Neel is currently shooting for Salaar with Prabhas and then expected move on to yet untitled Jr. NTR project. Will his project with Vijay be #Thalapathy67 or #Thalapathy68?

On March 27, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that renowned producer, Dil Raju is planning a massive Pan-South Indian film with Thalapathy Vijay and the producer is planning to get actors from across the South Indian states for this mega budget project. Back then, we reported that the film being discussed will be #Thalapathy67, before which the actor will complete director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next film (Thalapathy 65), in which is plays the character of a con agent and also his next with Master Producer, Lalit Kumar (7 Screen Studio). And now, we have another update on this potential collaboration.

“Dil Raju is keen to have Prashanth Neel as the director for his mega budget Pan-South Indian film with Thalapathy Vijay and the actor too has shown his interest on collaborating with a powerhouse of talent like Prashanth. Vijay, Raju and Prashanth have met once recently to discuss the potential collaboration, and the meet ended on a positive note. Dil Raju and Vijay have asked Prashanth to develop a subject and more meetings will take place in the coming few months, before they lock onto all aspects of the film” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, Prashanth Neel is the front runner to direct the mega collaboration of Vijay and Dil Raju.

There was a speculation in the media that the Prabhas film with Dil Raju will be helmed by Prashanth Neel, however, we hear that’s not true and the director of Prabhas – Dil Raju collaboraton is yet to be decided. The actor director duo however is currently working on Salaar, which has terrific pre-release reports in terms of the treatment to the story of this gangster drama. Our source reveal that though a fresh tale, the treatment is as RAW, Real and Larger than Life as Prashanth’s debut film, Ugram.

The Vijay and Dil Raju collaboration might be either of #Thalapathy67 or #Thalapathy68, depending on the time taken by Prashanth Neel to develop the subject. Neel is currently busy shooting for Salaar with Prabhas and soon after, towards the end of year, he is expected to team up with Jr. NTR. “Even Vijay has two confirmed films in the pipeline and will have dates only in the second half of 2021. If the script is ready by June 2022, this might be Thalapathy 67, and if not, then it will be Thalapathy 68, which goes on floors from the end of 2022 or early 2023. It might arrive in Hindi too. All the details about the collaboration have been kept under wraps for now. It has been just one meeting between the trio, and the things can change too in the future depending on the script, but yes, something is brewing,” the source signed off.

It would be an interesting combo of Vijay and Prashanth Neel, if it materialises, given the acting talent of Vijay and his ability and conviction to pull of characters with grey shades. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this collaboration.

