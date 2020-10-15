  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore

Director Om Raut plans to design Adipurush as one of the biggest Indian films ever made, introducing never seen before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga.
Mumbai Updated: October 15, 2020 02:27 pm
Last month, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar announced their next magnum opus - Adipurush, which will be a modern day retelling of the Ramayana. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have been locked on for the film to play the main protagonist and the antagonist. Now, we hear that post Covid, this will be the biggest Indian film to be produced. 

When we spoke to Om Raut, he tells us, "I had done a research on this in the past. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise for me. As a writer, I could be in my place and plan this whole project. There was this script that I had on my mind and that's how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now." After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, people are looking forward to Adipurush which also promises to be a visual spectacle. "The idea is to bring a technique that has never been used in films before. I love making it look grand and visually stunning. Plus, Prabhas is the biggest superstar we have in entire India right now. So when we told him about the film, he was very happy and interested. I couldn't have asked for a better hero."

ALSO READ: Adipurush director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose Prabhas for the role; Says his eyes suit the character

Prabhas' last few films have anyway been mounted on a gigantic scale, especially after the blockbuster Baahubali series. But Adipurush will in all probability be his biggest film post Baahubali. A source tells us, "While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post Covid-19. It will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films. They are planning to mount it on a lavish scale and a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crore is set just for the shoot and production of Adipurush." We tried reaching out to T-Series but they chose not to respond to the text. 

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Thats huge if at all its true.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Priyanka Chopra as Jankee ji's role.. Please. I love her. I miss her..

