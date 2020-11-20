EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Madan opens up on her plush sea facing apartment, favourite corner of the house & more

Radhika Madan is living her Bombay dream as she has bought a sea-facing apartment in the city. She pours her heart out about the same in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla.

Radhika Madan is now an inevitable part of the film industry. The actress initially started off with television shows and later ventured into Bollywood with the movie Pataakha. From then on, she has given spectacular performances in movies like Angrezi Medium and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Despite being just a few films old, the actress has been able to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Like every other celeb, Radhika had a dream of settling in the city of dreams – Mumbai.

The actress has recently bought a plush sea-facing apartment in the city. The 3 BHK apartment has everything that speaks volumes about her filmy nature. When being asked if she was the one who chose the interiors including the furniture, Radhika says, “I was there hands on. This was the first time I was decorating my own place. I had to be involved.” She also mentions a series of vintage posters that are of the single-screen theatres like Maratha Mandir.

Talking about the same, she adds, “It represents my work. It is something which I am very close to.” Ask Radhika about her choice of the sea-view apartment, she says “For me, Bombay means the sea.” She also talks about the time when she was working in the television industry for a year and a half. The actress quotes, “I was staying really far away. I was staying in Hiranandani. I hadn’t seen the world at all as I was always working.” She also reveals about having seen Marine drive hardly two times back then.

Radhika Madan further says, “I wanted this uninterrupted sea view. It was my dream from the very beginning and I did a lot of hard work to afford this place.” Ask the actress about her favourite corner of the house, she adds that it’s the blue sofa where she remains throughout the day. She also mentions the wall that includes the posters of dialogues and the balcony. Talking about the latter, she says, “As soon as I wake up I will go out and sit there and have my coffee.”

Take a look at the interiors of her apartment below:

Check out the full video below:

