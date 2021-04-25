EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh in talks with Ronnie Screwvala for a digital film

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Mayday, Thank God, Sardar Ka Grandson, Doctor G and Indian 2

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll, and has an interesting slate of films ahead. She will next be seen in Mayday along with and Amitabh Bachchan, in director Indra Kumar’s Thank God, in Sardar Ka Grandson with , in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G and in actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. We have now learnt that the actress is already in talks for another interesting film which will be produced by filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala.

“It’s an intense drama, which will be a direct to OTT release. Rakul and Screwvala’s production house RSVP are in advance talks, and she is expected to sign on the dotted line soon. Meanwhile, the script is still being worked upon and an official announcement should be made soon,” informs a source close to the development. Ronnie too has an interesting line up of films ahead including, ’s Rashmi Rocket, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, ’s Tejas, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and The Immortal Ashwathama, starrer A Thursday and Pippa that features Ishaan Kahtter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead.

Rakul’s music video ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ with Arjun Kapoor was also unveiled recently. A while back, Rakul had even started preparing for Junglee Pictures’ Doctor G with Ayushmann. The latter had posted an image on his Instagram story with Rakul. It was captioned as, “Readings have started. Will be filming later this month. #DoctorG.” This is the first time that Ayushmann and Rakul are collaborating for a film together, which is reportedly a campus comedy.

