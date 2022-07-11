EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & team Brahmastra to launch love anthem of the year Kesariya on July 15

Brahmastra is among the most awaited films of the year and the makers started their campaign this year by teasing the audience with a glimpse of the love anthem of the year, Kesariya on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding day. The small glimpse became a range, and ever since then, there is ample of anticipation around the melody created by Pritam. And now, we have learnt that the Brahmastra team is all set to launch the first song from Brahmastra on July 15.

"The long wait for Kesariya has finally come to an end as the love ballad will hit the digital world on July 15. The team is excited to present the entire song to the audience, who have already fallen in love with the tunes of a short glimpse launched in April," revealed a source close to the development. The world of fantasy, action and adventure aside, Brahmastra also rides on a promising original music album composed by Pritam and the insiders claim that the music will elevate the anticipation around the film further.

"Pritam and Ranbir have worked on chartbuster albums like Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jagga Jasoos to name some. This would be an extention of their already successful partnership," added the source. Kesariya is sung by Arijit Singh in Hindi. "The song will release in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada - and every song has a unique flavour with soothing voice. Pritam and the team Brahmastra are excited to share the unit close to their hear on July 15," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screen in 2D, 3D and IMAX format on September 9. It's an action packed adventure, with director Ayan Mukerji attempt to create an one of it's kind modern mythoogy for the Indian audience. The team will be aggressively marketing the film in the coming two months with launches of various assets ranging from music to trailers and mini promos. The movie rides on a formidable ensemble of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. It also has Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Brahmastra.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in demand for Tamil & Telugu remake: Will Anees Bazmee direct?