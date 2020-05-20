EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra eyeing Christmas 2020, after Aamir Khan pushes his next?

Post Covid-19 scare across the nation, Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's shoots for Lal Singh Chadha had been stalled and it seems unlikely that the movie will release on Christmas 2020 as planned earlier. Now, Brahmastra might take up the same date; read details.

With the Coronavirus scare taking over the nation, the industry is going through one of its toughest times today. Film shoots have been stalled, theatres have remained shut and everything remains unclear. Nobody knows when the films will resume shooting or when the audience will be ready to visit the plexes again. Amid all this, there have been several changes within the industry.

While many movies are now in discussion for a digital release on one of the prime OTT platforms, there are a few which are monitoring a possible reshuffling of dates. Yesterday, it was announced that in all probability, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadha will not be able to meet its Christmas deadline. Two-fifth of the film remains to be shot and the makers will have to rearrange the schedule in such a way that they can finish the film as quickly as possible. But with no hope of filming till at least August-September for now, the film will still be on the floors during December. So, we hear the movie will be pushed to a later date in 2021 now.

But this decision from Aamir and team, isn't officially announced yet because everyone's in the waiting game currently. But the news did catch everyone's attention at Dharma Productions. We hear with LSC moving from its said Christmas release, they are eyeing the same for Brahmastra to hit the marquee instead. A source tells us, "Brahmastra is almost complete. Only a few days of patchwork remain which will be wrapped up immediately after the lockdown opens and the Government allows shoots to resume. The team has been simultaneously working on the post-production given that it's a VFX heavy project. They had locked December 4, 2020 as their release date, but that was also because they didn't want to clash with Aamir at the theatres.

Now, with Lal Singh Chadha pushed to next year, it gives them a clear window during the holiday period and they are looking at it now. The film has been mounted on a lavish scale so a holiday period also means better box office prospects. They won't announce it yet, they have first decided to wait it out to see how the situation is before making it official. But it's definitely an idea they are toying with right now."

