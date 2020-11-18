EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah replaces Dimple Kapadia in Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's Hum Do Humare Do

While Dimple Kapadia was locked to be part of the film along with Paresh Rawal, now the Sarabhai Queen will be seen in her place in the romcom.

Earlier this year, producer Dinesh Vijan announced that his next film will bring back the Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao back on screen together. While the film, a quirky rom-com was tentatively titled Second Innings in the beginning, now it has been renamed to Hum Do Humare Do. But that's not the only change that has happened with the project.

A source tells us, "The film was expected to go on floors around April-May this year but Covid played spoilsport and the schedules were cancelled. Now, the team has finally begun shooting and filming in Chandigarh, with the lead cast present. The movie is about a married couple whose lives completely topple after they adopt parents. Previously, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal were supposed to play the adopted maa-baap in the film but now, we hear that Dimple has politely exited the film. In her place, Ratna Pathak Shah has been brought on board for the same role."

The same source reasons, "While the world is waiting for a Covid vaccine, several producers decided to go ahead and resume work on their already announced films. When Dinu decided to get Hum Do Humare Do on the floors from October, the veteran actress expressed her concerns and wasn't too keen to shoot before a vaccine arrived. They amicably parted ways and Dinu who shares a warm bond with Dimple and have just worked on Angrezi Medium, plans to sign another film with her later. When they were looking for a strong actress to completely tap into the role, they couldn't think of anyone but Ratna Pathak Shah. She loved the idea and signed it on the dotted line. Currently, she is also in Chandigarh shooting for the film."

