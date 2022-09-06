EXCLUSIVE: Saie Tamhankar to collaborate with Pratik Gandhi for Rahul Dholakia's Agni? Here's what we know

Saie Tamhankar is a widely acclaimed actress who is known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil film and television industry. She stirred quite a storm when she made her Bollywood debut with Hunterr back in 2015 which was followed by a role in the critically acclaimed international film Love Sonia and was recently seen in Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Saie is an actress who is known for her impressive acting prowess, hard work, and determination.

Now, according to our sources, the actress has come on board for Rahul Dholakia’s Agni. It is said that Saie will be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi, and the film also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Saiyami Kher and that is definitely good news for film lovers! If the news turns out to be true, then we surely have a winning trio for the film and her fans are waiting with bated breath to know more. It is said that Agni will be extensively shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

Agni is based on the lives of firefighters and while not much of the details of the project are known, the shooting already started in August. Saie is believed to be playing a pivotal role in the film and we can’t wait for the actress to confirm the upcoming project and her role. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritiesh Sidhwani‘s Excel Entertainment and directed by Raees' famed director Rahul Dholakia.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in the Tamil-language anthology streaming television series, Navarasa. The series featured nine stand-alone episodes based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas. It comprises an ensemble cast of Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Poorna, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Manikuttan, Remya Nambeesan, Aditi Balan, Bobby Simha, Riythvika, Sree Raam, Atharvaa, Nedumudi Venu, Anjali and Kishore, amongst others.

