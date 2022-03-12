Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar shares how playing a surrogate on TV impacted her personal life

While Women’s Day is over, at Pinkvilla, we are not done celebrating the glory of womanhood yet. Continuing with our saga of heart-to-heart conversations with several remarkable ladies on Woman Up S3, we had the talented and gorgeous Sai Tamhankar with us on the latest episode. Sai has worked in the entertainment industry of several languages including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. In Bollywood, she has featured in films like Ghajini, Love Sonia, and more recently, Mimi. While in Mimi, Kriti Sanon’s character plays a surrogate, Sai too has stepped into the shoes of one such character in the Marathi television serial called Anubandh.

We asked Sai Tamhankar if playing a surrogate onscreen impacted her in any way, to which she replied, “Before playing a surrogate mom, I always would like babies who would smile, or who are happy-go-lucky. After playing (a surrogate) after feeling all that that one has to feel, I started liking every kind of baby: crying baby, babies with dirty noses, running noses, thin babies, fat babies, every kind of baby.”

Tamhankar further added, “And I think, being able to give birth to a child is the greatest gift one can ever have. And I'm proud to be a woman, and I'm very proud that I can be a mother in future. I think it's the most selfless thing you can do when you become a mother. I think you just put yourself at last and your baby comes at the top of your list of priorities, which is very difficult but you do it because there's a lot of love inside you. And that love just came rushing back and I felt a lot of things without having a baby, and I think I will always cherish it.”

Watch Sai Tamhankar’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

