EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Veergati heroine Pooja Dadwal to make a comeback after two decades

Pooja Dadwal is all set to make a comeback after two decades and the actress has been signed for a short Hindi film titled Shukrana Guru Nanak Devji Kaa.

's Veergati heroine Pooja Dadwal is all set to make a comeback after two long decades as she has been signed for a short Hindi film titled Shukrana Guru Nanak Devji Kaa. The producer of the film Vikas Jolly, while talking about it said, "I met her about a week back since I am a motivational speaker thought it would be nice to help her and I know she is a good actress and that is the reason I signed her.'' He further added, "the main theme of the film is Gratitude towards the Almighty. "

About her comeback to the working space, actress Pooja Dadwal not only expressed her gratitude but also made a revelation. She went on to say, "I have been waiting for nearly two months for producers to approach me and I have been trying to meet people to get work. I am grateful to god and I feel through the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji every sorrow will disappear. And this film will kick start to my second innings in the film industry.''

Pooja is looking forward to getting a chance to meet Salman Khan and in fact, she has also spoken to Salman's father Salim Khan to have her meet Salman so that she can thank him for the help she has received. Apart from Pooja, the film will also see actors Sudhakar Sharma, Anish Sharma and Surinder Singh. It is most likely that the short film will have its poster launch and photoshoot tomorrow.

