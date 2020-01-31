EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan finally REVEALS if she's dating Kartik Aaryan; watch video

For the longest time, there have been rumours about an alleged affair between Love Aaj Kal actors Kartik and Sara. Here, the actress addresses all such rumours; watch video.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan announced on national television that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan, the spotlight has never left the two of them. The duo share screen space for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Ever since the film was announced, all eyes were on them to see how their chemistry turns out on celluloid.

After the trailer was launched recently, two songs have also been unveiled from the movie. We met Sara a few days ago and we asked her the boiling question - does these rumours bother her or take focus away from her work? Sara responds saying, "I'm okay with it. People will get used to it. The fact that this is the first time I have said it doesn't mean that it will be the last. I will say what comes to my mind because that's how I'm. It's important to not have that filter sometimes. Like I recently went to a place with oil in my hair. The pressure is as much as you take. If I knew how to be fake and if I knew how to have a different public persona, maybe I'd wing it but I don't."

She further adds, "My lack of filter can be perceived as something else but that's okay. People will eventually get used to it." Then came the inevitable question - is she dating Kartik? Pat comes the response. What do you think she said? Watch the video below to find out.

