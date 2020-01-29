EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai's next film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush gets THIS title; Find Out

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer, directed by Aanand L Rai, gets the title. Read on to know more.

That Aanand L Rai has roped in Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for his next is well known. will be having a cameo in Rai directorial. While the movie is yet to be announced officially, we have finally got to know what the title of the movie will be. Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that the filmmaker will be calling his movie 'Atrangi Re'. Yes, that's right!

The movie will be slightly quirky just like the title and will see Akshay play a small but pivotal cameo. Aanand last directed Zero which starred , and . "Sara will play the main protagonist in the film. Earlier, Sara was spotted at Rai's office. They were discussing two films and Sara who has been a fan of Rai's films loved this project," a source had informed Pinkvilla earlier.

The movie will be going on floors soon and we cannot wait to see how things roll. Sara will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. She will next be seen with in Coolie No.1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Simmba opposite . Sara has been hitting headlines for her relationship with Kartik which has now set to have hit a rough patch. Love Aaj Kal releases on 14th February.

Credits :Pinkvilla

