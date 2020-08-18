EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan or Katrina Kaif: Who will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2?

Reports suggest that it's a toss up between Sara and Katrina to star as the leading lady opposite Tiger in the Ahmed Khan directorial...

Right before Baaghi 3 was about to release, Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala announced their third association together. After the last two installments of the action franchise, they will be seen teaming up for Heropanti 2. The announcement happened before lockdown and there hasn't been much movement on the same thereafter.

But it will indeed be Tiger's immediate next film, once things get back to normal. In fact, now in the last few weeks, the makers have zeroed in on their options for the female protagonist and there are two contenders vying for the top spot. A source tells us, "It's a toss up between Sara Ali Khan and for the main heroine's role. Unlike Heropanti, the second part will be mounted on a bigger canvas and will have some terrific action setpieces specially designed for it. Not just Tiger, the film's storyline allows the actress to also show her action prowess. So when they were thinking of an action heroine, Katrina's name was the first to pop up and they do feel that Tiger and Katrina's pair will look very good on screen too."

As for Sara, she too fits the bill perfectly. "Sara has not done an action film before but it's not that she can't do it. Sara and Sajid have been in talks to collaborate on a film together and this will be their first, if this turns out to be true." On the work front, Katrina has Tiger 3 lined up with that kicks off this year, followed by Phonebhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Sara, on the other hand, has Atrangi Re which she has to finish and is in process of signing a few other films. Will Heropanti 2 be the one for her? Watch this space.

