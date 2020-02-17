EXCLUSIVE: After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff to be back with Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff had made his big debut into films with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti. Now, the team has come up with a second installment, that will be helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff is the true blue action star India had been waiting for. The actor, with his chiseled physique and brilliant action prowess, has proved it and how. His last release WAR went on to rake in over Rs 300 crore at the box office and also turned out to be his biggest blockbuster till date. Now, he's gearing up for Baaghi 3 that hits screens next month.

A source says, "After Baaghi 3, Tiger was supposed to begin work on the Rambo remake, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. But that has been pushed ahead one more time, as Tiger has decided to do another film under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner." Which one is it? A sequel to Heropanti. "NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last one year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the actioner. Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut."

Sabbir Khan had directed the original but now, Ahmed Khan has been roped in to helm the second part. "The production house has a long standing relationship with Ahmed and are extremely confident of the Tiger-Ahmed pairing. Together, they delivered a 175 crore plus Baaghi 2 and now, with Baaghi 3, they have taken the film few notches higher. Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it's the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2. The film goes on floors around May 2020." Kriti Sanon played the female lead in part one but it remains to be seen if she will return to the scene with Heropanti 2 as well...

Credits :Pinkvilla

