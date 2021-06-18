EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik says marriage conversation with Neena Gupta was said with humour: Had to support her

Satish Kaushik adds he and Neena Gupta would like to collaborate on something that represents their growth as artists.

In Neena Gupta’s recently launched autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, she has mentioned about her friend and popular actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik offering to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Satish Kaushik opens up about this excerpt from Gupta’s book. “The conversation was not really about marriage, but about being by your friend’s side and supporting them when they need you the most. I had seen the kind of pressure she was going through back then, but she is a fighter,” says Kaushik.

He adds that Gupta and he have been friends for a long time now. “Even if you read the book, she has written beautifully about me. Our relationship is such that I had to stand by her, and give her confidence. So with humour, I gave her confidence and showed my support to her. She has also written in the book that she had tears in her eyes when we spoke about this. It wasn’t like we were seriously going to follow that, but the intention was to show my respect, love and care for her. But it was said with a mix of humour,” Kaushik points out.

This same incident Masaba too had shared once during a television interview. Neena has always given me a lot of respect, which is quite evident in the book too Satish Kaushik

The filmmaker informs that Neena had told him that she will write about him in her book, and the former had given her complete freehand to do so. “In fact, this same incident Masaba too had shared once during a television interview. Neena has always given me a lot of respect, which is quite evident in the book too. In fact, I remember many years ago when a magazine had done a cover story on her, she had asked them to get me to write the editorial column about her for that edition. That’s the kind of friendship we share. I am on the last few pages of her autobiography, and despite me knowing her closely for so many years, I am still discovering so much more about her from the book,” states Kaushik, reminiscing about celebrating New Year’s with Gupta and her family a few years ago.

“We were with our families, and I remember we had brought in the New Year while being stuck in a traffic jam. It was really funny,” laughs Kaushik.

Prod him if they have any plans to collaborate for a project soon, Kaushik responds, “Definitely. She is already getting some lovely roles, and I am so happy for her because I have seen her struggle to get good parts. I always used to tell her that a good actor always gets his or her due, and she is getting that now. We will definitely work together, and we will do something that also represents our growth as artists.”

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neena Gupta on Satish Kaushik’s marriage offer: He said it humorously, we laughed about it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×