EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neena Gupta on Satish Kaushik’s marriage offer: He said it humorously, we laughed about it

Neena Gupta also opened up about her friends Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, in which she mentioned that her friend and popular actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neena Gupta opened up about this excerpt from her book. When asked if she and Satish laugh about this when they think about it today, here’s what she said. “We laughed about it at that time also. It was said in a kind of humour, you know how Satish Kaushik is,” says Gupta.

She further adds, “I had tears in my eyes because it’s amazing that a friend wanted to help you in the hour… you know when you needed him or her the most. And him saying that is like I’ll never forget, because it’s the most beautiful thing a friend can say to help you out. To just stand by you basically. So there are things that you want to do, it’s not necessary that you do, but there is a feeling you know… That I have a feeling that I have a friend in Satish Kaushik, he will always stand by (and) whenever I have a problem I can go to him. So there are many friends like that…”

Neena Gupta says that she has few friends who are like her family now. “It’s great, and fortunately my friend Soni (Razdan) has two daughters, and my friend Anu Ranjan has two daughters - similar kind of age group, so it was very helpful to find out (about) now she’s gotten cold, what should I give her or she has fever, what should I give her or how late can I let her stay outside the house. So comparing notes with them… they have been born and brought up together actually, which was a very great help. They are friends till today. People have helped me a lot,” informs Gupta.

