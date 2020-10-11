EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to sport long hair ala Don 2 style for his next Pathan

The film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will begin shoot next month, adds our source. Read on for more details.

Remember 's entry scene in Don 2? The one where he sported long tresses and looked stunning. The superstar's fans might be on for an encore, again with his next Pathan.

A source tells us, "The Siddharth Anand directorial will have him sport several looks and in one portion of the action thriller, he will have longer hair. That's also the reason why he's growing his hair at this moment." His new look was visible when fans spotted him cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. The film, that stars alongside SRK will also have John Abraham playing the villain.

While SRK had agreed to this film beginning of this year, the team was planning to announce it with a gala event commemorating the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. But the event had to be cancelled, following the Covid outbreak in the country. Their plans too have been altered. The source adds, "Initially, the plan was to shoot the film in several exotic locations abroad. But now, because of the pandemic, that won't be a feasible idea. So, they are still checking in on a few locations where filming would be easier. But primarily, majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai following all safety protocols. Sets are being erected and a lot of the high-end adrenaline pumping stunts will be shoot on the green screen. They wanted to go on floors in October, but now it will finally kickstart in November."

