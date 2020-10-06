  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: MS Dhoni's debut digital venture is a web series based on THIS book; find out inside

Sakshi Dhoni had earlier revealed in a statement that they have got rights to an unpublished book, written by a debutant author. We have got all the deets...
18711 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: MS Dhoni's debut digital venture is a web series based on THIS book; find out insideEXCLUSIVE: MS Dhoni's debut digital venture is a web series based on THIS book; find out inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

News of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement left everyone almost teary-eyed earlier this year. But the celebrated sportsman has already planned his life ahead. Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, will now venture into full fledged production with as many as six projects that are under works. 

One of the six projects happen to be a film adaptation of a yet to be released book. In an earlier interview, Sakshi had stated, "We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island." 

Now, we can exclusively tell you about the book that the show is based on. A source tells us, "Dhoni's debut web series is actually adapted from a book called The Hidden Hindu, written by Akshat Gupta. It's going to be mounted on a huge scale and might also be India's costliest web series ever. The show will highlight interactions between a few characters who time travel and is primarily revolving around the character of an Aghori who's born in Satyug and was hidden in time, only to be found alive now. It's an interesting concept and a brand new genre for the Indian audience. Sakshi Dhoni loved the book and is currently getting a script readied for their digital adaptation." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor takes a pay cut to help Jersey makers; slashes down his fees to Rs 25 crore
EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan & Sidharth Shukla war of words on stage takes Bigg Boss 14 premiere by a storm
EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani shoots with Farah Khan & Avinash Gowariker; Is a project on cards for the star?
EXCLUSIVE: Shoot of Varun Dhawan's Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan pushed to 2021; here's why
EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on standing up for violence against children: It is unacceptable and preventable
EXCLUSIVE: Only 11 contestants to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 tomorrow, big twist planned; read inside

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement