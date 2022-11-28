EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan music out in December; Trailer launch in January

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone , and John Abraham are all set to entertain the audience with the big-budget action thriller, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. On November 2, Yash Raj Films launched the first teaser of this action extravaganza, which has been the talk of the town ever since then. And now, we have exclusively learnt that team Pathaan is ready to launch their next asset. According to sources close to the development, the first song of Pathaan will be launched in the second week of December.

A source informs, “The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January,” revealed a source close to the development.

Siddharth Anand confirms the development saying, “Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases.” The filmmaker further adds, “December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer.”

Unique marketing strategy for Pathaan

The director insists that this is a part of a strategy devised by team Pathaan. “This is also a part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So, get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan,” he concludes.

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after four long years and also his reunion with Deepika Padukone after working on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. It features John Abraham as the antagonist and the core conflict of the film is about SRK taking on the evil force – John Abraham – to save India. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.