EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor & Anees Bazmee to team up for the first time on a BIG-TICKET comedy entertainer

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 , Anees Bazmee is the man in demand, as the entire generation of young actors have shown interest in working with the filmmaker. The director, known for comedies like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is King, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others, over the last 6 months has been in conversation with several top actors for his next. And now we hear that Anees is all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor for the first time on a big-ticket comedy entertainer for 2023.

“Anees and Shahid is a collaboration that was always meant to happen. It’s a proper commercial comic entertainer and Shahid is excited to enter the world of Anees Bazmee cinema. The film in question will be Bazmee’s immediate next film and kick off in the first quarter of 2023,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that, Anees too is looking to explore the comic side of Shahid.

Apart from the Shahid Kapoor starrer, which will be Anees’ next, the filmmaker has locked another film with an A-Lister, which will go on floors towards the end of next year (more on this soon). As reported by Pinkvilla before, the second film will be a superhero comedy. Over the last few days, there have been reports about Vicky Kaushal walking out of an Anees Bazmee film, but our source insists that the actor was very keen to do a comic caper with the director, but things didn’t work out due to dates.

Anees Bazmee's shooting calendar

“Anees was poised to do a film in the time frame when Vicky was free. When the dates finally didn’t work out, Anees promised Vicky another film and decided to move on with other work. His platter is currently occupied with the two films, and once they are out of his system, he will then proceed to other projects. Vicky and Anees film will happen at a later stage,” added the source. We had earlier reported that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is keen to have Anees Bazmee on board to direct Hera Pheri 3. There is also a talk of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Kartik Aaryan and Anees pairing is in demand. While Anees would reunite with Kartik but is not sure if it would be on Hera Pheri 3 or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, it's clear that he will be directing just one of the two franchise films,” the source concluded.

As things stand today, Anees’ next is a big-ticket comic entertainer with Shahid Kapoor and this would be followed by a superhero comedy with a young A-List actor. He will decide on the future course of action after finishing work on the two films. Shahid on the other hand will complete the yet-untitled love story for Dinesh Vijan and the Mumbai Police remake, before moving on to the Anees Bazmee directorial. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the latest Bollywood Films.