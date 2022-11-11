EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joins Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3; Makers keen to sign Anees Bazmee

One of the most iconic franchises of Hindi Cinema, Hera Pheri 3 is all set for a revamp in 2023. According to our sources, Firoz Nadiadwala has locked Kartik Aaryan to play the much-loved character of Raju in the next Hera Pheri film, which might be a reboot of the franchise. If the title is Hera Pheri 3, Hera Pheri Reboot or something else, is something we would know soon, once an official announcement is made.

“The paperwork and handshake happened a day back with Firoz Nadiadwala’s office. Kartik Aaryan has signed the dotted lines to play the iconic role of Raju, played by Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. Both Kartik Aaryan and Firoz Nadiadwala are keen to sign Anees Bazmee as the director, however, the filmmaker is yet to give a go-ahead from his end,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the upcoming Hera Pheri film will reboot the franchise. “Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who played Shyam and BabuRao in the earlier two films, will continue to reprise their roles,” added the source. If Anees Bazmee signs on, it would be a reunion of him with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from Anees, Farhad Samji to is on the list of probable directors, but there is nothing on paper yet for either of the names.

The producer, Firoz Nadiadwala was having a simultaneous conversation with both Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan over the last few weeks. "In fact, meetings with Akshay Kumar had happened as recently as Monday for the 3 films. And it's finally on Thursday that Kartik officially signed on for the film," the source informed.

Will it be a tale of two Raju's?

We hear, the team is toying around with an exciting idea around the role of Raju, which might be a double role or the addition of another actor to play Raju, something that they did back in 2012 too, when the film was revived with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. “After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has got a solid lineup in place – From Satyaprem Ki Katha to Aashiqui 3, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, and now, Hera Pheri 3/4 (whatever title they decide). He also has the Sajid Nadiadwala production with Kabir Khan and Captain India slated to go on floors sometime next year,” the source concluded.

As far as Hera Pheri’s director is concerned, talks are on with multiple names, and we hear that a reunion of sorts might happen for the film if everything goes as planned. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we would break more news on Hera Pheri 3 soon.