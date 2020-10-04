EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor takes a pay cut to help Jersey makers; slashes down his fees to Rs 25 crore

While several contemporaries are refusing to budge from the contractual modalities, Shahid Kapoor has decided to take Rs 8 crore less than what he had signed up Jersey for. Read details inside.

The post Covid situation has changed the whole dynamics of filmmaking. With increased precautionary and safety measures followed as per set protocols, the producer are facing a huge brunt of the same with budgets of their ongoing projects sky-rocketing. Some of the actors are not willing to budge from their positions, but there are many who understand the situation and are willingly cooperating with their producers. happens to be one of them.

A source tells us, "Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions - a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the Covid outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule. In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget."

While many would have put their foot down, the Kabir Singh star agreed. "Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit sharing clause at all." We reached out to Shahid's team who didn't want to comment on the same. The next schedule of the Shahid and Mrunal Thakur starrer has already kickstarted and the team will film scenes in Dehradun and Chandigarh to wrap up the film.

Credits :Pinkvilla

