EXCLUSIVE: Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani get candid about Maska, reveal their first meet and more

Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani along with Manisha Koirala have come together for Netflix's original movie Maska. We got in touch with the duo to know how they prepped up for the role and what broke the ice between the two.

Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani along with Manisha Koirala have come together for Netflix's original movie Maska. The movie has been touted to be a light and breezy watch with seamless performances. Shirley and Prit came together for the first time for the film and boy, their chemistry onscreen does hit the right chord. The film explores the dreams of a young boy, Rumi (Prit), who is stuck in a family cafe business. Persis aka Shirley happens to meet Rumi during one of her blogging sessions and the story unfolds. We got in touch with the duo to know how they prepped up for the role and what broke the ice between the two.

Speaking about her character, Shirley said, "I play Persis who is a very strong-headed girl and independent. She is a blogger who loves to find out people's stories who roams around with a recorder and a camera. Her next project involves blogging about Irani cafes and their culture and that is how she meets Rumi. It is my acting debut with the platform and I honestly loved each part of the process." On the other hand, Prit added, "I play Rumi, who is ambitious but runs an Irani cafe. The character has many layers to him, his aspirations, his dreams and the struggles attached to it. I am extremely proud of Maska."

She also revealed how similar her character is to herself. "Even before I was just a singer, I was always passionate about stories. I am also independent and strong-headed but of course, there are a few things in her which I don't relate to but that's the beauty of acting, right?" Is Rumi similar to Prit? Well, the actor, who is winning a lot of accolades revealed, "I am ambitious as Prit as well. So, yes, a few aspects I do relate too. In fact, I think every young boy would relate to this dilemma and desire to follow one's dream. This is exactly the kind of character I was waiting for. I can't wait to see how people react to it. It was never about the money of lead role for me, it is always the character and if I relate to it, I am on board."

What broke the ice between you two? To this, Shirley laughed off, "I am an introvert person so it was a little difficult for me to open up to everyone but our director made sure to put me out of my comfort zone and during our workshops asked me to go and interact with a stranger but Prit and I got along easily and you will see that camaraderie onscreen too." To this Prit agreed just as much.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More