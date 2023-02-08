Mirroring The Industry: All eyes on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to bring the rom coms back in fashion

The success of the Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan led by Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has made action the most lucrative genre in the Hindi Film Industry. You visit any producer office in Mumbai, and you will hear them speaking about how all the actors are demanding action films, preferably with directors from the South. There is also complain from the producers on how it is not feasible to bring in directors from Tamil and Telugu industry for feature films with actors over here.

Well, the genre and directors are another issue, as very few have the aura, conviction and charm to pull off a larger-than-life action film. While the big guns from the 90s alongside Hrithik Roshan will continue to grab eyeballs in the action genre, the younger lot have a journey ahead to transition from the boy next door to action star. It’s a gradual process that probably happened with every actor in their career. Some moved from romance to comedy, and some from romance to action – but the common link in everyone’s journey has been every-green romantic films and the rom-com genre.

It's a genre that has gone missing in today’s world of cinema – that’s dominated by action, social drama’s, biopic and gangster sagas. But the tides would change if Luv Ranjan directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkkaar does a repeat telecast of what happened with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2012. The romantic comedy is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and the promo’s are a breeze of fresh air in the environment of intensity. Ranbir returns to this space after a while and as the actor had informed us in an interview, the premise of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has ample of comedy alongside the romantic and family elements.

Why is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar an important film?

The industry is closely observing the assets of this film roll out as a lot about the future of this genre depends on the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And why not? It features Ranbir Kapoor - who is loved in this genre, probably the only one after Shah Rukh Khan to slip into this space with so much ease – with Luv Ranjan – a director who has a near 100 percent track record in the genre. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an avatar that the audience would love to see her in, and the on-screen dynamic with Ranbir brings in an element of freshness in the casting front.

The genre at present has attained the status of “non-theatrical” in the industry circles but this perception can go for a toss post Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as rom-coms has always been the genre that comes in mind on hearing the term – Hindi Film Industry (Bollywood). The film should push more actors from the younger generation to take up this space again, and get the youth on board in the cinema halls. In the early years of this millennium, Rom Com is conventionally known as a genre that opens well in the morning shows as the college going stunts venture out in big numbers to the cinema halls. The set up and trailer aside, music has also been a major hero to get the cash registers ringing.

Shah Rukh Khan has established himself as the king of romance with this genre, Salman Khan too has been the charismatic romantic hero in the 90s before transitioning into the action space, same for Aamir, who slipped into social drama’s after rom-coms in the early days of his career, but well, we don’t know what led to the genre going off the radar post the explosion of Ranbir Kapoor in late 2000s. RK shifted his base in another direction post the early 5 years of the career and since then, it has been far and few in between.

So far, the scenario looks bright for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the pre-release assets have sparked a conversation among the target audience. The makers have successfully managed to get the youth excited and the reach of the film is expected to go wider closer to the release once the hidden facet of the film i.e. the family angle is out in the public, giving it more depth. Everything in life needs one catalyst to get things rolling and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to be the catalyst for the revival of what we term the genre of Hindi Film Industry – Romantic Comedy with Music. We wait for Holi – March 8, 2023.