EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Gupta opens up on dealing with personal lows: I kept questioning if I'm good enough

Vaaste boy Siddharth Gupta talks about his journey, his fair share of struggle and dreams of making it big in the industry. Watch his interview inside.

With Vaaste hitting a billion mark and turning out to be one of the few Indian tracks to have hit the coveted position digitally, Siddharth Gupta has become a household name. Sid, who played the main lead in the Dhvani Bhanushali-sung track, has always been a star on social media, courtesy his drop dead gorgeous looks and dreamy eyes. Now, he's all set to feature in yet another T-Series music video - Besharam Bewaffa - that releases in a week from now.

We caught with Siddharth who is visibly happy with the response to Vaaste. "I'm thrilled with the audience's love. Actually, while we were shooting Vaaste, I had told the team that I'd be very upset if this didn't hit a billion. It's still there in the BTS of the music video that we shot. So it's surreal."

But like most other actors, his career trajectory has been far from smooth and he's dealt with a lot of struggles too. When asked about the same, he explains what kept him away from the limelight. Siddharth tells us, "I'm nobody special and I'm not the first one to go through struggle or the lows. Everyone who comes to Mumbai to become an actor, goes through it. I give credit to Vasste because I got the acknowledgement I was craving for. I have majorly had lows in that career and when you are dealing with the lows, you need this. I was hell bound to do only films back then. Today, I don't believe in it and feel every medium is important. Back then, I didn't do a lot of things for the longest time. I kept craving for this acknowledgement. I kept questioning myself if I am good enough or if I'm on the right path. This song happened and it taught me to be ready to take up opportunities when they knock on your door."

