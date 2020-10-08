EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Mrunal Thakur's Thadam remake gets a title; find out inside

The title also has a Sridevi connection. Want to know what it is? Read the story and find out!

After the blockbuster hit Kabir Singh last year, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have now joined hands together for two big films - the Bhool Bhulaiyaa remake and the Thadam remake. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot was on when the Covid outbreak stalled everything, Thadam was expected to go on floors around May, earlier this year.

Now, we hear that the makers are finalising details of the same. A source, close to the production tells us, "The producers have also locked a title for the Hindi remake of Thadam. They are going to call it Gumrah. The title suits the narrative as the film has a lot of plot twists and turns too." The title is same as a -Sanjay Dutt film that released in the '90s. and Mrunal Thakur play the leads in the action packed thriller. "When the makers were scouting for a young actor to step into Arun Vijay's role, they thought of Sidharth because he can play the vulnerable and the brawny well. Mrunal has been cast in the film because they needed a solid performer to pull off the character."

Sidharth has a double role in the film and Mrunal plays a top cop. The Hindi adaptation has remained mostly unchanged, but suited more to the pan-Indian sensibility. Sidharth and Mrunal will lock their dates and the shoot will begin sometime around end-2019 itself. Sidharth is expected to wrap up this film, before he moves on to yet another T-Series production - the DJ remake.

