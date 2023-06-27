EXCLUSIVE: Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action thriller

Shah Rukh Khan is among the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema and every piece of development around it becomes a trending topic in no time. Over the last few months, there has been ample of chatter about what next for SRK after Dunki. Putting the conversations to rest, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for a feature film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. We also reported that the film will go on floors later this year.

Sujoy Ghosh to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's next

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film in question will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The filmmaker is known for appreciated films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Badlaa among others. “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director,” revealed a source close to the development.

Talking about the collaboration of Red Chillies and Marflix, the source insists that Shah Rukh Khan is a producer who loves to mount films at a scale that can compete with international standards and has the vision to create unique action set pieces. “Siddharth Anand is known for action films and SRK is collaborating with the filmmaker to collaborate on creating big action blocks for the film. The idea is to come up with an uncompromised cinematic experience with the best resources,” the source added.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will mark theatrical debut of Suhana Khan

The yet-untitled action thriller will mark the big screen debut of Suhana Khan, who already has complete work on her digital debut, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan’s character in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial in terms of screentime is expected to be on the lines of Dear Zindagi, though the writing is still being polished. “The pre-production work is going in full swing and the stakeholders at Red Chillies are charged up to introduce the next generation of the family to their audiences,” the source concluded.

Apart from Suhana, the film will have a strong ensemble cast on board and the casting is underway. Sujoy in the past has directed Badla for Red Chillies Entertainment with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead. The film was a sleeper hit and the filmmaker has been in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and his banner ever since then. His daughter, Annapurna Ghosh, went ahead to direct the Kahani spin-off, Bob Biswas for Red Chillies, which saw a direct-to-digital premiere.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, on calling it a wrap on this home production, he is all set for a reunion with Siddharth Anand in 2024 as the latter will be directing India’s biggest action film, Tiger v/s Pathaan. The yet-untitled Sujoy Ghosh film will be a big theatrical release in 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan gear up for their first collaboration; SRK & Siddharth Anand to produce