EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan gear up for their first collaboration; SRK & Siddharth Anand to produce

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, Pathaan, and the expectations are sky high for his coming two films – Jawaan and Dunki. While the superstar has already wrapped up shooting for Jawaan, the Dunki shoot is expected to be wrapped up in a fortnight. The industry is already buzzing with what next for SRK before he moves on to India’s biggest action film, Tiger vs Pathaan, next year. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan’s next will go on floors in the last quarter of this year and will be a reunion of SRK and Siddharth Anand after Pathaan, though this time as producers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand reunite after Pathaan

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors,” revealed a source close to the development. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now.

Suhana Khan gears up for her theatrical debut with Shah Rukh Khan

What makes the film even more special for Shah Rukh Khan is the fact that it would also mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. She recently wrapped up shooting for her acting debut, Archies, with Zoya Akhtar as the director, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity,” the source added, adding further that the exact dimension of SRK’s character in the film is not known yet, but insiders reveal that it’s an extended appearance for the King, much like what he did in Dear Zindagi.

It will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, who is already developing multiple films in-house, which includes SRK’s upcoming two tentpole films – Jawaan and Dunki – along with Marflix Pictures, who has Fighter on floors and are ready for Rambo with Tiger Shroff later this year. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are ready to extend their bond further by venturing into a co-production. The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” the source concluded.

The yet untitled film will be SRK's next after Dunki

Apart from Suhana, the film will have a strong ensemble cast on board and the casting is underway. Talking of Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, the duo is all set for a reunion again in 2024 in the capacity of actor and director as the latter will be directing India’s biggest action film, Tiger v/s Pathaan. The yet-untitled film will be a big theatrical release in 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 first cut locked; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif begin to dub for the YRF Spy Universe film