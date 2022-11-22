EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty clarifies Kartik Aaryan is not playing Akshay Kumar's Raju in Hera Pheri 3

After Paresh Rawal tweeted that Kartik Aaryan is a part of Hera Pheri 3, the internet went crazy. Soon after that, Akshay Kumar confirmed at an event that he has opted out of the third instalment because he didn't like the script. Just like Hera Pheri fans, Suniel Shetty was surprised to know about Akshay's sudden exit from the most loved franchise.

'For me also it was an absolute surprise that Akshay Kumar is not doing Hera Pheri 3'

During the interaction, Suniel was asked about his reaction after he read Paresh Rawal's tweet about Kartik's entry in Hera Pheri 3. He said that he was surprised after knowing that Kartik is doing the film and Akshay is not. He also clarified that Kartik is not replacing Akshay as he won't play Raju's character in Hera Pheri 3. Suniel shared, "We were clear that this was the trio that was doing it and after a long time, it had fallen into place. So for me also it was an absolute surprise that Akshay is not doing the film and Kartik is doing the film. At the same time, I also know now that Kartik is doing the film but he is not playing Raju. Now, what the turn of events is, what has happened to the script is something that I need to go sit down with them and find out what all this Hera Pheri is. Aur ye Hera Pheri Phir Hera Pheri kyu ho rahi hai. That is something that I need to know. The intention is very clear that the film needs to be made because it's been 14 years."

He added, "For every actor, your IP and the brand that you have built is very important. I am excited about Hera Pheri 3, I am excited about Awara Pagal Dewaana and I am excited that Firoz Nadiadwala is doing Welcome. He's a close friend of mine and I wish him the best because he's had a bad 10 years. If somebody is coming out of the rut, he's a large-hearted producer, so good for him. But better sense prevails and everything falls into place."

Watch the full interview here:

