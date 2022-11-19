EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty on File No. 323 controversy: “Whole thing about Mehul Choksi being defamed is funny”

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Anurag Kashyap has been signed on to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the Karthik K directed, File No. 323. Soon after, we revealed that Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of a chartered accountant of a leading firm, which has access to all the financial mishaps that were taking place. The film said to be based on the financial misdoings of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi, is set to take off on November 21, but just days before the shoot, the producers, directors, and actors were in a shock when they received a legal notice from Mehul Choksi.

The one-upon-a-time businessman alleged that the film team was making an attempt to defame him. The news spread like wildfire, but in an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel stated that the legal notices made him laugh. “I am playing the auditor of a large chartered accountant firm, who probably knows more about the financials than anyone one. A notice has come from Mehul Choksi, and I don’t know where that has come from. The director and producers are making something from whatever is available in the public domain, so the whole thing of him being defamed is funny,” said Suniel Shetty.