EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty joins Anurag Kashyap in File No 323; In talks to play Vijay Mallya’s CA

On November 7, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Anurag Kashyap is in the talks to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the Karthik K. directed File No. 323. We also revealed that the actor will get a prosthetic makeover to play the role of the economic offender in this big-scale film set against the backdrop of economic fugitives in India. The filming is set to begin from November 20 in Mumbai, followed by scheduled in Europe. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Suniel Shetty has come on board to play a key role in the film.

According to sources close to the development, Suniel will be playing the role of a Chartered Accountant. “He is in talks to play the role of a CA, who works for a multi-national audit firm, associated with the wealth of the economic offender in the film. Apart from the Vijay Mallya scam, the team will also focus on the economic offenses done by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi,” revealed a source close to the development.

Suniel loved the idea and the arc of his character in the film and is all kicked to start shooting for it in a fortnight. “Suniel is currently gearing up for the release of Dharavi Bank and right after the release of this series, he dives into shooting for File No. 323. His first day of shoot is expected to be November 21,” added the source. The casting is underway for multiple other key characters in the film, including Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, as also the leading ladies forming a part of their lives.

Who are the actors in the film?

The film is produced by Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Parth Raval. Director, Karthik K is also planning to cast several characters which will have lots of questions in the script about previous government & the system when these scams took place and all the work is happening in a hush-hush at the moment,” the source concluded.

The filming begins on November 20 in India, and the team will shoot the film at a lavish scale, showcasing not just the economic crimes but also the lavish lifestyle of all offenders. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.