EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol opens up on father Dharmendra’s stardom: ‘He is only actor to succeed in all genres’

Sunny Deol is among the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema, having delivered some iconic blockbusters through his journey in the industry. The actor considers father, Dharmendra, to be his biggest idol and this comes without any bias. “I have got my idol at home,” smiles Sunny in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He further adds, “He is the only actor to succeed in all genres of cinema and he has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

Sunny believes that the writers and directors had a strong grip over emotions back in the day and that is missing in today’s time and age. “My dad used to shoot for many films in a day - from one set to the other. Imagine, how good the writer and directors were, that the actor could stick to their characters. They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations,” he avers, adding further, “We have bind scripts in today’s time, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. I always keep thinking… I wish I was in that era.”