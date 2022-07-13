INT: R Balki on working with Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan: 'Chup is commercial, we will release in theaters'

R Balki has pulled off a casting coup of sorts by getting Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in an edge of the seat thriller, having references of the ace filmmaker Guru Dutt. Titled Chup, a teaser was unveiled recently. Balki explains, "Chup is a thriller and there are a lot of Guru Dutt references in the film. It's not based on Guru Dutt, but you will hear of him and his films. Basically, it's about the artist in him."

Balki insists that all the actors have been cast for a particular reason. "I like to cast people not so much unexpectedly, but based on who I feel is closest to my character," says Balki, informing further that there is nothing unusual about the casting. "This is a commercial film, a commercial thriller, but in a world never done before. The thought is very relevant today and the narrative isn't different from what we usually see. It's a new space for Sunny sir, but there is nothing unusual."

How did Sunny Deol react to the story? "He liked the story very much and just said, 'I would like to do it.' Sunny is actually a director himself, so he understood my vision even better. That aside, he is a very production friendly person. He was a darling to me on the set," Balki replies.

Prod him on the release plans and he signs off, "We will be releasing in the next 2 months. It's going to be a theatrical release for sure. Watch out of the trailer, it's a ride. I hope the audience enjoys it." Apart from Chup, Sunny Deol also has Gadar 2 and Baap under his kitty. Gadar 2 is in the last leg of its production and a release date announcement is expected to be made soon. Chup also features Scam 1992 fame, Shreya Dhanwanthary in key role. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to prep for Bawaal