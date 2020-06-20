EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was designing a game and printer of his own; reveals a producer friend

Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't just consumed by his films all the time. He, in fact, wanted to do a lot more for his fans, just beyond movies. Here, a producer friend, on condition of anonymity, shares what he had planned up his sleeves.

It's been almost a week to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the entire news has shocked and saddened the entire country at large. While the industry has gone completely silent, the audience has made it a huge talking point and everyone's discussing the changes that this incident must bring about in the industry. Family and friends are mourning the loss of their loved one and the nation is dealing with the grief of losing a powerhouse talent.

Close friends who know Sushant also know how he kept himself involved with several things, apart from just his acting. A few months before his untimely demise, Sushant was busy learning a new form of coding. In fact, during the lockdown while he was spending his time at his Bandra pent house, he had taken up a course to hone his skills.

Now, a producer friend of Sushant reveals that he had more plans in store for people in general. "He was planning to design a game with his business partner. He was extremely intelligent and wanted to come up with a game of his own, using artificial intelligence. In the last few months, he was extremely involved with the whole coding bit and he was a quick learner and had an extremely sharp bent of mind towards science and technology. He had discussed the whole idea with his partner and the game was expected to be ready by design around end of this year. Not just that, he was also planning to design a printer that would print objects just by scanning. He had different ideas on his mind and wanted to see them fructify into things." But with him passing away, the country lost a genius!

