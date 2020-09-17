  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu to star in a social comedy produced by Shah Rukh Khan?

Speculations are rife, that after Badla, SRK and his team at Red Chillies Entertainment want Taapsee to do a social comedy with their banner. Read details inside.
56134 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu to star in a social comedy produced by Shah Rukh Khan?EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu to star in a social comedy produced by Shah Rukh Khan?
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taapsee Pannu delivered a box office winner earlier last year with Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film that also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role along side her, was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, we hear SRK and Taapsee are headed for a big reunion. 

A source close to the developments, shares, "Shah Rukh Khan might have stayed away from films in the last two years, but he and his team have already locked several projects that he plans to produce under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. While two-three of them will have him him starring in them, includign Rajkumar Hirani's next, there are many others that he plans to bankroll with other actors from the industry. There's a social comedy that they have been putting together and the team has internally decided to approach Taapsee for the same. It's a quirky concept driven film and they wanted someone to shoulder it and given how Taapsee led Badla, the Red Chillies team plan to take it to her." We reached out to the production house, but they didn't respond to our query.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut's words stopped rattling her long time back

Meanwhile, Taapsee has her dates locked for several projects in the pipeline. She has a South film opposite Vijay Setupathi which she will shoot now, followed by Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Shabash Mithu and Anurag Kashyap's next directorial. Now, it needs to be seen if Taapsee signs up this film with SRK's production house and when they plan to shoot the same. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Now we know why she is doing what she is doing. The most overrated actress, wonder how she gets movies..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

And they say Taapsee is a flop actor. So many films in pipeline bro. Soon becoming A lister. Wohoo

Anonymous 1 hour ago

LOL A LISTER in your dreams ! she will never get the privileges of nepokids

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Taapsee plz do a conventional rom com with a star... Plzz I beg you. Huge fan..

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Please read in between the lines. This Khan, known for his closeness to Sonia Gandhi, has realized that Taapsee is ‘politically aligned’ with his views, and is willing to take on Kangana, and is climbing ranks. Taapsee wanted to do a comedy so RC offers her one. SRK could care less abt the outcome, but the message is clear.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bhakt's comment alert.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

You dimwit his production house took over Kamyaab a movie by a full blown sanghi in March 2020. Stop with your 3rd grade IT cell theories.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

so thats y all this chaplussi....was wondering why she mopping the floor with her tongue

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement