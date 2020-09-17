EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu to star in a social comedy produced by Shah Rukh Khan?
Taapsee Pannu delivered a box office winner earlier last year with Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. The film that also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role along side her, was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Now, we hear SRK and Taapsee are headed for a big reunion.
A source close to the developments, shares, "Shah Rukh Khan might have stayed away from films in the last two years, but he and his team have already locked several projects that he plans to produce under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. While two-three of them will have him him starring in them, includign Rajkumar Hirani's next, there are many others that he plans to bankroll with other actors from the industry. There's a social comedy that they have been putting together and the team has internally decided to approach Taapsee for the same. It's a quirky concept driven film and they wanted someone to shoulder it and given how Taapsee led Badla, the Red Chillies team plan to take it to her." We reached out to the production house, but they didn't respond to our query.
Meanwhile, Taapsee has her dates locked for several projects in the pipeline. She has a South film opposite Vijay Setupathi which she will shoot now, followed by Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Shabash Mithu and Anurag Kashyap's next directorial. Now, it needs to be seen if Taapsee signs up this film with SRK's production house and when they plan to shoot the same.
