EXCLUSIVE: Tahira Kashyap on Ayushmann Khurrana's lovemaking scenes: It made me upset; I suffered from IBS

The writer-filmmaker reveals that in the initial years of Ayushmann's career, the intimate scenes with his leading ladies made her uncomfortable, upset and insecure. She adds that it led to her being diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome; watch exclusive video inside.

Tahira Kashyap is a woman with many talents and despite being wife to a successful star like Ayushmann Khurrana, she has managed to carve her own niche. Now, as her latest book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman - a tell-tale of her life, her journey and inside stories that nobody else is privy to - hits the stands, we decided to corner for a conversation, where she spoke about what the book entails - from her being a mother to her bedroom secrets with Ayushmann.

During the conversation, she reminisces a point in her life when her marriage suffered because of Ayushmann's on screen kisses and lovemaking scenes, and how today, she's more understanding and secure about the nature of this profession. "I have delved deep into the complexes that I had (when Ayushmann started acting). It's not easy for someone who doesn't come from a family involved with films because there are women around him all the time, the spotlight's on him. I think I have come a long way and I have spoken about that in the book as well. The kind of impact it had on my mental happiness and physical well-being too. I ended up having IBS, which is irritable bowel syndrome. But the root cause was extreme unhappiness and I feel you know it's not the circumstances which are unhappy but your own stress and anxiety that accentuates a situation. I needed to undergo a lot of learning. and I have done that. But yes, it was difficult for me to embrace this entire concept of the film industry."

Tahira also added, "Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I'm looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen. My reactions were immature but I don't regret that at all. Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn't finish off there. It went on to Nautanki Saala, where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me."

But she says that her entire perspective towards the issue has taken a 180 degree turn now. She recalls an incident and shares, "I remember watching Andhadhun and telling Sriram sir that I wish the lovemaking scene between Ayushmann and Radhika could have been longer. It seemed too quick and abrupt. So that's the change I have had. Now, I look at it from an artistic point of view. Today, I'm a filmmaker and I might also need someone to enact out love on screen, regardless of whose husband or boyfriend he is, so I took time to realise that this is okay."

