EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap is delighted to see her hubby kissing another man onscreen

Many wives of Bollywood stars have often expressed discomfort about their husbands’ kissing their heroines on screen. But Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and director Tahira Kashyap, says she not only does not mind but is fine with seeing him kiss a man or woman on screen. In Ayushmann’s next release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, revolving around same-sex relationships, the actor will be seen kissing his male co-star and romantic lead Jitendra Kumar.

When quizzed about her reaction to her husband kissing a man, Tahira says, “I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character. When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

She added, “Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?”

On another note, Tahira opened up on how she enjoys her own identity which is not just being called Ayushmann’s wife. “It wasn’t easy, but I have absolutely no qualms about being called Ayushmann’s wife. I see that the journey that he has gone through has so much of hard work and perseverance and now it’s paying off for him finally. And why not? Tomorrow when my kids grow up and I hope they do some amazing work and then people say call me ‘Virajveer and Varushka’s mother’ I will be equally happy. I am also equally happy when people call me just Tahira so I am very happy in every aspect.”

