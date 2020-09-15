EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Ahmed Khan's next?
Earlier this year, Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will have Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur pairing up on screen for the first time ever. But luck had its way and Aditya decided to ope out of the project. Later, we got to know that the Malang star has signed up a big solo action film, to be produced by Ahmed Khan.
Now, we can tell you that Tara and Adi's pair will soon be setting screens on fire, albeit in a different project. An insider reveals, "Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It all depends on her schedule and the dates that Adi and Ahmed decide to shoot the film on. The film is tentatively titled Om. It's a high octane actioner and will also have Tara playing a pivotal action-oriented role."
Aditya has already started prepping for the same and now, it needs to be seen if Tara comes on board the film. On the work front, Tara has films lined up - she has already shot for Tadap which also happens to be Ahan Shetty's debut film and is a remake of the South hit RX100. Apart from that, she will also lock her dates for the Villain sequel that also has John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Watch this space to find out.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Where is Ahmed Khan favorite actor Tiger Shroff Does he know Aditya has given back to back flops
Anonymous 8 hours ago
All of you are just bullying every single individual in the film industry. This is definitely verbal harassment. I wonder if you all would say the same about Sushant, if someone from these “stars” had been murdered and had been the victim of everything you all are accusing of.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Works hard at plastic surgery and makeup
Anonymous 17 hours ago
She is an insider, comes from loaded family. No wonder Karan johar supports her.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
tara family is commenting here
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She deserves success she has worked hard and is very multitalented but unfortunately was sidelined by KJO how make sure than nepokid Ananya was more successful than her !
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Yes this is how mafia destroy talent artists for untalented nepokids success Kangana was right once again !
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Great news, just can't explain the excitement
Anonymous 22 hours ago
she is very pretty
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Excellent news. Two of my favourite stars!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Helll yess, my biss is so talented, she deserves recognition!!!