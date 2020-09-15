EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Ahmed Khan's next?

Sources tell us that the producer-director has locked Tara opposite Aditya in his next actioner. Read to find out.

Earlier this year, Mohit Suri announced that his film Ek Villain 2 will have Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur pairing up on screen for the first time ever. But luck had its way and Aditya decided to ope out of the project. Later, we got to know that the Malang star has signed up a big solo action film, to be produced by Ahmed Khan.

Now, we can tell you that Tara and Adi's pair will soon be setting screens on fire, albeit in a different project. An insider reveals, "Tara has been approached for the Ahmed Khan film opposite Adi. She has liked the story but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. It all depends on her schedule and the dates that Adi and Ahmed decide to shoot the film on. The film is tentatively titled Om. It's a high octane actioner and will also have Tara playing a pivotal action-oriented role."

Aditya has already started prepping for the same and now, it needs to be seen if Tara comes on board the film. On the work front, Tara has films lined up - she has already shot for Tadap which also happens to be Ahan Shetty's debut film and is a remake of the South hit RX100. Apart from that, she will also lock her dates for the Villain sequel that also has John Abraham, and in lead roles. Watch this space to find out.

Credits :Pinkvilla

