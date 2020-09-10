EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to sing for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; plans cut a music album of her own

Tara, who's known to be a great singer, along with being an actress, reveals that she will going behind the mic for her next two films - Tadap and Ek Villain sequel; watch video

Tara Sutaria is starkly different from all her contemporaries. Unlike others, she likes tk keep to herself and is not worried about the competition around. Here, in an exclusive chat with us, she gets candid about how life has changed post a successful 2019, matters of the heart and her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain. Not just that, she also reveals a lot about her next two films Tadap & Ek Villain 2.

After becoming one of the most promising newcomers to hit the market last year, Tara didn't have to look back at all. She quickly signed up two big films - The RX100 remake opposite Ahan Shetty (tentatively titled Tadap) and the Ek Villain sequel that also stars John Abraham, and . Tara had something special to reveal about the latter. She shares that she's not just acting but also singing in her next two films. "I'm really excited for my role in Villain sequel because the story is very unpredictable. The first part was such a great film and I also get to play something that I wanted to, since the age of 4. I'm excited because I'm singing in both my films that are upcoming now."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?

Is there a plan to cut a music album, too, we ask. The Student Of The Year 2 star smiles and admits, "I am definitely going to cut an album of mine someday. Because I always say this that music is my first love. I'm also singing for Villain, so I have got equipment at home and working on the music with Mohit sir."

Watch the interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×