  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to sing for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; plans cut a music album of her own

Tara, who's known to be a great singer, along with being an actress, reveals that she will going behind the mic for her next two films - Tadap and Ek Villain sequel; watch video
24620 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to sing for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; plans cut a music album of her ownEXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to sing for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; plans cut a music album of her own
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara Sutaria is starkly different from all her contemporaries. Unlike others, she likes tk keep to herself and is not worried about the competition around. Here, in an exclusive chat with us, she gets candid about how life has changed post a successful 2019, matters of the heart and her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain. Not just that, she also reveals a lot about her next two films Tadap & Ek Villain 2. 

After becoming one of the most promising newcomers to hit the market last year, Tara didn't have to look back at all. She quickly signed up two big films - The RX100 remake opposite Ahan Shetty (tentatively titled Tadap) and the Ek Villain sequel that also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. Tara had something special to reveal about the latter. She shares that she's not just acting but also singing in her next two films. "I'm really excited for my role in Villain sequel because the story is very unpredictable. The first part was such a great film and I also get to play something that I wanted to, since the age of 4. I'm excited because I'm singing in both my films that are upcoming now."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria opens up on dating Aadar Jain for the first time: Why hide it if it's magical?

Is there a plan to cut a music album, too, we ask. The Student Of The Year 2 star smiles and admits, "I am definitely going to cut an album of mine someday. Because I always say this that music is my first love. I'm also singing for Villain, so I have got equipment at home and working on the music with Mohit sir."

Watch the interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement