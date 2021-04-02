EXCLUSIVE: Thala Ajith's cop to take on Kartikeya's street biking gang in Valimai - Multiple Road Chase Scenes

The action thriller directed by H Vinoth is set against the backdrop of street biking and is gearing up for a release in the month of August this year. More details.

When the trade speculated about Valimai being a Summer 2021 release, Pinkvilla was the first to inform the readers that the Thala Ajith fronted actioner will hit the big screen during the month of August, around the Independence Day weekend. Right after that, we also informed that while major chunk of shoot is already wrapped up, the team will fly down to Spain to film a special bike-based stunt scene with the leading hero, Ajith Kumar. Later on, in an interview with us, producer, Boney Kapoor confirmed the overseas schedule and also promised that the H. Vinoth directorial will satisfy not just Ajith fans, but every cinema lover with solid action and strong family content.

And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on Valimai. While it’s a known thing that the RX 100 fame, Kartikeya Gummakonda, plays the negative lead in the film and the leading hero, Ajith will be seen doing ample of bike-based stunts, one didn’t have an idea about the exact plot of Valimai. “It’s a cop-based film set against the backdrop of street biking. Kartikeya portrays the character of a street biker, engaged in illegal activities, whereas Thala Ajith plays a cop on the mission to catch him and eradicate crime. There are multiple bike chase sequences in the film, shot on a massive scale, making it a first for Indian films. All the stunts have been performed by Ajith and Kartikeya, to bring an element of authenticity to the action,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the audience will be thrilled with the kind of chase sequences that have been shot in Valimai.

“It’s all real, and not driven by the VFX. The film has taken longer than usual to be shot because Thala Ajith, and his director, H. Vinoth were sure on shooting all the scenes without the use of doubles under the supervision of internationally renowned action teams,” the source informed and further added that the 7-day pending shoot could have easily been done at a studio in Chennai against the green screen set up, but the makers want to make the audience believe that such action can be shot in real without the use of technology too and hence will be shooting in Spain under the supervision of local team there.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Valimai have been sold. On March 29, producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed the development on Twitter. “We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas,” he had informed.

