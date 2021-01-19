EXCLUSIVE: Thala Ajith’s Valimai gearing up for Independence Day release; Might open in Hindi too

Thala Ajith plays the character of a super-cop and will be seen in multiple bike based action scenes in Valimai. The film is gearing up for an Independence Day 2021 release, with final schedule taking off in Spain. Details

Since month and a half, Thala Ajith has been shooting for his action thriller, Valimai across the country with short schedules at Gujarat, Rajasthan, Pune. Around 75% of the film has already been shot and Pinkvilla has learnt that the team of this H. Vinoth directorial is now gearing up for the overseas schedule of the film in Spain next month. It’s going the final leg of the film, followed by some patch work shoot in India before calling it a wrap around March

“It’s among the biggest action films made in the Tamil industry and Ajith plays the character of a super-cop and will be seen in multiple bike-racing scenes in the film. He is a racer in real life too, and the bike-based action scenes are said to be major highlight of Valimai,” revealed a source close to the development. The movie will then move onto the post production front in summer and the makers are keen to get it only on the big screen during the Independence Day weekend.

“Ajith and his producer, Boney Kapoor are clear on the fact that the film is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen and they are currently looking to release the film on August 12, 2021, considering that the tale also has nationalist element running in it’s backdrop. The two anticipate an increased occupancy in the cinema halls by then, as the covid-19 scenario would get better. They are in no hurry to bring the film, as safety of audience matters more than anything else,” the source informed and further added that with Valimai, even Ajith is looking to jump into the trend of Pan-India film, as Boney Kapoor is planning to bring it in Hindi as well.

“Even before the pandemic, Valimai was planned as a Pan-Indian film given the universal appeal of the story. He has a strong studio partner in Zee, and they would take the final call on Pan-Indian release once the shoot is wrapped up. The first look of Ajith has been kept under wraps all through this while and the look will be unveiled only once the shoot is wrapped and film moves onto the post production,” the source concluded.

Valimai is the second collaboration of Ajith with Boney Kapoor after the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The movie was initially gearing up for a Diwali 2020 opening, however, the pandemic delayed the plans of the producer.

