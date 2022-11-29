EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan in advanced talks for Anees Bazmee’s action comedy

In July 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Varun Dhawan and Anees Bazmee are discussing the idea of collaborating on a feature film. The director had multiple ideas in the comic space for Varun and the two have been discussing the same over the last few months. And now, according to sources close to the development, Varun and Anees have finally got an exciting idea for the collaboration.

“Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it’s unique yet an out-and-out entertainer. He is waiting to hear the final narration and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea has ample scope for both action and comedy.

The film will be produced by Zee Studios with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions. The film will go on floors sometime next year, as the dates of all the talents are being worked upon. “After horror comedy and family comedy, Anees Bhai is keen to explore new space in the comedy world. His script is whacky and hilarious, and the comic gags are new for the Indian audience. It’s the core thought that has got Varun excited for now,” added the source.

Anees Bazmee working with younger actors

Apart from the aforementioned film, Anees is also doing an out-and-out comic entertainer with Shahid Kapoor, which is again scheduled to go on floors by early next year. “Anees is teaming up with young talents now. After Kartik Aaryan, his next 2 will be with Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan,” the source concluded.

Varun meanwhile is now gearing up for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film pairs him alongside Janhvi Kapoor for the film time and is said to be a slice-of-life entertainer. The actor will soon start shooting for the Raj & DK series, Citadel India with Samantha. He is in talks for a couple of other big films and we shall bring an update on them shortly. “He is yet to decide on the line-up post-Bawaal. Talks are on and he will take a final call by end of this year,” the source signed off.

In the past, Anees had confirmed a film with Varun while interacting with Pinkvilla. He had said, “We (Varun and Anees) met recently and spoke about the idea of collaborating. Right now, I am on the lookout for the right story for our collaboration. We share an emotional bond, and hence, our first film together needs to have a fantastic script. You will know it at the right time." It seems the idea is finally in place

