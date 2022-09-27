EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee’s next is a superhero comedy, 5 Minute Ka Superhero – Scripting & Casting underway
Anees Bazmee recently announced that his next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an out-and-out entertainer with Zee Studios and Vishal Rana. The filmmaker revealed that “This will be a larger-than-life big scale action comedy” amping up the stakes around the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Anees Bazmee is exploring a new genre for the Hindi Film Industry. An insider informs that Bazmee’s next is a one of its kind superhero comedy.
“Anees Bazmee had this idea of a whacky and quirky superhero comedy for a while now and feels, this is the best time to explore this genre. After making a romantic comedy, youth comedy, family comedy, and horror comedy, the filmmaker is now all set to explore a superhero comedy,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea is been tentatively referred to as ‘5 Minute Ka Superhero’. “It’s a tentative title and the script is being worked upon as we speak. As things stand today, the team is gearing up to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2023,” added the source.
The cast and other technical team members will be locked by December. “It’s a subject that warrants the presence of a young star and several actors from the younger generation have already shown keen interest in doing the film. The lead hero will be locked by November,” the source informed.
Apart from the superhero comedy, Anees has also locked the script of No Entry Mein Entry, however, there isn’t a clear update on the status quo of the film at this point in time. “No Entry 2 is a complex matter. It may or may not happen and we may get a confirmation on its timeline by the first week of November. If No Entry 2 happens, the superhero comedy will move to the second half of 2023, and if it doesn’t happen, it begins in the first quarter of 2023. Things do look hazy for No Entry 2 as things stand today for various reasons and hence, Superhero Film seems to be Anees Bazmee’s next,” the source concluded.
