EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee’s next is a superhero comedy, 5 Minute Ka Superhero – Scripting & Casting underway

Anees Bazmee recently announced that his next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an out-and-out entertainer with Zee Studios and Vishal Rana. The filmmaker revealed that “This will be a larger-than-life big scale action comedy” amping up the stakes around the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Anees Bazmee is exploring a new genre for the Hindi Film Industry. An insider informs that Bazmee’s next is a one of its kind superhero comedy.

“Anees Bazmee had this idea of a whacky and quirky superhero comedy for a while now and feels, this is the best time to explore this genre. After making a romantic comedy, youth comedy, family comedy, and horror comedy, the filmmaker is now all set to explore a superhero comedy,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea is been tentatively referred to as ‘5 Minute Ka Superhero’. “It’s a tentative title and the script is being worked upon as we speak. As things stand today, the team is gearing up to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2023,” added the source.