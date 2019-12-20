EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan says, 'would challenge Shahid Kapoor for a battle in dance if he had to'; VIDEO INSIDE

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed whom would they like to challenge for a battle in dance in Bollywood. Read.

is all set to enthral the audience with his upcoming dance film, Street Dancer. Varun stars alongside , Nora Fatehi in Remo Dsouza directorial. The trailer for the movie has been loved by the majority with fans excited for the makers to unleash the music album. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the duo whom would they like to challenge for a battle of dance, if the artists in the film are excluded. Their answers will stun you.

While in the beginning, Varun said, "I would have challenged Nora, but since it is excluding people from the movie, I think who is really good is . He has been a teacher also." and later added, "But, ours is also about crew battle. We don't want to battle anyone. We are a team, we battle people together. We are the champions. Whoever challenges us, we are in this together." Check out the video:

Meanwhile, when asked if 's addition to the team along with them would have made it all the more exciting, Varun added, "Maybe in the next one. We will discuss it. But in every dance film we do in this franchise, if I am there, Shraddha will be there and if Shraddha is there, I will be there." The duo even made a deal on camera about the same.

Shraddha, at the trailer launch, had revealed that she was upset initially when the film was not offered to her.

Credits :Pinkvilla

