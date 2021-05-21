EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to shoot for Ashwatthama from Sept to January in UAE, Iceland & India

The makers are set for a 5 month marathon schedule for this superhero film and planning to release it by 2023. It's directed by National award winner, Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Details.

After the humongous success of URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal, Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar decided to take things a notch higher with The Immortal Ashwatthama, a modern-day superhero film based on the King Ashwatthama from The Mahabharata. It’s said to be one of the costliest Hindi films and the prep work has been going on for over 2 years now. The film features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and we had previously reported how the actress has an action-packed role in this film.

Both Vicky and Sara have been prepping for their respective roles in the film over the last few months, learning new forms of action. And now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers have locked their shooting schedule too. “The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022 and being a post-production heavy film, invest time on the edit and post production of the film. A tentative shoot schedule has been prepared,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022.. The makers will be shooting the film primarily in 3 countries – India, Iceland and UAE Source

The makers will be shooting the film primarily in 3 countries – India, Iceland and UAE. “The initial plan was to shoot extensively in multiple European countries however, with so much uncertainty around the Covid scenario, the makers have zeroed in on UAE as their primary location with India. They however will be flying down to Iceland for a brief schedule. While the recce in the Gulf is done, a team is expected to air dash to Iceland soon for a recce,” the source added.

The much-awaited actioner will be readied for a 2023 opening as the idea is to create visuals of international standards and that would lead to the post production process taking longer than usual. This would mark a first time collaboration for Vicky and Sara. Multiple script reading sessions and action workshops are expected to take place in the months to follow, before the film goes on the floors. Stay tuned for more exclusives, only on Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×