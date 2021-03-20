EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine

Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala are reuniting for The Immortal Ashwatthama after first working together on the 2019 military action film, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Director Aditya Dhar unveiled the poster of this action-based superhero movie on January 11. “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making,” the filmmaker had captioned the image on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the film. We have learnt that Vicky will start shooting for this Ronnie Screwvala production from August.

“The first schedule of the film will begin in Ukraine, after which it will be shot at other multiple international locations. Aditya is currently in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots. Meanwhile, Vicky has started prepping for the film, and Sara will begin with her preparations in April,” informs a source close to the development. Earlier there were plans to begin shooting from June, but they have now decided on August. Vicky, Aditya and Ronnie are reuniting for The Immortal Ashwatthama after first working together on the 2019 military action film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sara Ali Khan will be seen in some hardcore action sequences in the movie, and will learn a few forms of martial arts, including MMA. Vicky too will be a part of these sessions, and their training is expected to go on for three months. He will be training in archery, sword-fighting and spear-fighting.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has Vijay Krishna Acharya's next with Manushi Chhillar and Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next, Atrangi Re.

